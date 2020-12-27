Indian Shares Seen Opening Higher

(RTTNews) - Higher SGX Nifty futures point to a positive start for the Indian stock market Monday morning. Continued optimism about coronavirus vaccines, and and hopes of additional stimulus in the U.S. are likely to keep investor sentiment positive.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package on Sunday, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and averting a partial federal government shutdown.

Activity is likely to remain stock specific with corporate news providing some direction.

NIIT has announced that its board has given approval for a Rs 237-crore buyback proposal at Rs 240 per equity share.

Vedanta Resources Ltd has raised its stake in its India listed unit, Vedanta to 55.11 percent by buying from open market shares worth Rs 2,959 crore.

Cadila Healthcare announced its plasmid DNA vaccine to prevent COVID-19, ZyCoV-D was found to be safe, well tolerated and immunogenic in the Phase I/II clinical trials.

Engineers India has proposed a buyback of nearly 7 crore shares, or 11.06 percent of the total shares, of face value of Rs 5 each.

Dish TV will be in focus after the company received a demand notice from the government for payment of over Rs 4,100 crore towards licence fee and interest.

Asian stocks are slightly higher on Monday. Markets in Australia and New Zealand are closed for a holiday. In Hong Kong, shares of Alibaba are down sharply, extending recent losses amid reports Chinese regulators are set to probe the company for alleged monopolistic behaviour.

The Indian market ended on a high note on Thursday on positive global cues amid signs that a Brexit trade deal is imminent just a week before the transition period ends.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended the session up 529.36 points, or 1.14 percent, at 46,973.54, while the broader NSE Nifty surged 148.15 points, or 1.09 percent, to settle at 13,749.25.

