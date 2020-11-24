Indian Shares Seen Opening Higher

(RTTNews) - The Indian stock market is likely to open on a firm note Wednesday morning, tracking overnight splendid rally on Wall Street and gains in European markets.

A steady trend across the Asia-Pacific region and higher SGX Nifty also point to a higher opening for the Indian market. The continued spike in coronavirus cases in the country might limit market's upside.

Global stocks rallied sharply on Tuesday, reacting to news about U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House. Recent encouraging updates on coronavirus vaccine front continued to aid sentiment.

The Dow sped past a milestone of 30,000 for the first ever time, and held gains to settle above that mark. The Dow climbed 1.54%, the S&P 500 surged up 1.62% and the Nasdaq gained 1.31%.

On Tuesday, the benchmark BSE Sensex, which hit a new all-time high of 44,601.63, ended with a gain of 445.87 points or 1.01% at 44,523.02, a new high.

The National Stock Exchange's Nifty recorded a new closing high too, settling at 13,055.15, with a gain of 128.70 points or 1%. The index touched a new intra-day high of 13,079.10.

Reliance Industries will be in focus following Alphabet Inc's Google paying the company nearly Rs 34,000 crore to acquire a 7.73% stake in RIL's digital subsidiary Jio Platforms Limited.

Max Financial Services reported net profit of Rs 81 crore for the second quarter, compared to Rs 64.4 crore a year ago.

Union Bank of India announced that it will raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through issue of bonds to fund business growth.

