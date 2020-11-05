Indian Shares Seen Opening Flat To Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open flat to slightly lower on Friday after the recent string of gains.

Financials could be in focus after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed banks to co-lend with all registered non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) when it comes to lending to the priority sectors.

Shares of Reliance Industries may see increased activity after the company's retail arm raised Rs.9,555 crore from Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty soared about 1.8 percent each on Thursday to extend gains for the fourth straight session, while the rupee rose by 40 paise to close at 74.36 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are trading mixed this morning as new lockdowns went into effect in Europe and multiple GOP lawsuits challenged the vote counting process in Pennsylvania. The dollar rose while oil prices fell sharply on demand concerns.

U.S. stocks rose for a fourth straight session overnight, as Democrat Joe Biden seemed poised to unseat President Donald Trump and a report showed the number of people filing for jobless benefits held largely steady last week.

The Federal Reserve restated its pledge to use all its tools to help the economy from the coronavirus pandemic, but did not announce any new measures.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rallied around 2 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index spiked 2.6 percent.

European markets hit a two-week high on Thursday on expectations that a divided U.S. government with Biden as President and Republicans controlling the Senate would keep corporate taxes down. Investors also welcomed an extension of the Bank of England's QE program.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 1.1 percent to extend gains for the fifth straight session. The German DAX climbed 2 percent, France's CAC 40 index rose 1.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.4 percent.

