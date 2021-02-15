Indian Shares Seen Opening Flat To Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Tuesday supported by positive macroeconomic data and a firm trend in other Asian markets this morning.

India's exports expanded for the second consecutive month in January and the third time this fiscal year as key export sectors like engineering and electronic goods, drugs and pharmaceuticals, ceramic products, glassware and iron ore posted a double-digit growth during the month, government data showed.

Bank credit grew 5.93 percent, while deposits rose 11.06 percent in the fortnight ended January 29, RBI data revealed.

The Indian economy is "on the verge of normality", if the latest reading of Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI) were to be taken as an indicator. The corresponding index rose to 98.1 (provisionally) for the week ending 14 February from 95.9 the preceding week.

PSU banks could be in focus today amid reports that the government has shortlisted Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank and Central Bank of India for privatization.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose about 1 percent on Monday to reach fresh record highs, with financials leading the market rally. The rupee gained 7 paise to settle at 72.68 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are moving higher this morning and oil hovered near a 13-month high while the dollar took a back seat ahead of the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's January meeting, due to be published on Wednesday.

Markets in the U.S. were closed Monday for Presidents Day holiday. European stocks ended near one-year highs on Monday amid optimism about rapid economic recovery on the back of additional stimulus spending and faster rollout of coronavirus vaccines across the world.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 1.3 percent. The German DAX rose 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index gained 1.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 2.5 percent.

