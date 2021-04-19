Indian Shares Seen Opening Flat

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening on a flat note Tuesday as investors fret over the prospect of more broad-based lockdowns in several states amid a continued surge in Covid-19 cases.

India reported the highest-ever single-day spike in Covid-related deaths with 1,757 fatalities on Monday while there has been a slight decline in the number of fresh coronavirus cases.

Vaccinations will be widened to everyone above 18 in the next stage beginning May 1, the government announced on Monday.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty ended down about 1.8 percent each on Monday while the rupee plunged by 52 paise to close at 74.87 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets remain broadly lower this morning as investors weighed corporate earnings and recent spikes in virus cases.

Gold slipped from a seven-week high hit in the last session as a rebound in U.S. Treasury yields overshadowed support from a sagging dollar.

U.S. stocks slipped from record highs overnight as investors looked ahead to more earnings news and economic data to gauge whether high valuations are justified.

The Dow slipped 0.4 percent, the S&P 500 shed half a percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 1 percent.

European markets ended mixed on Monday, giving up early gains. The pan European Stoxx 600 ended flat with a negative bias.

The German DAX gave up 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.3 percent while France's CAC 40 index edged up 0.2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.