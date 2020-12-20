Indian Shares Seen Lower On Weak Asian Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening lower on Monday, tracking a weak trend in other Asian markets amid concerns over rising coronavirus cases and new lockdowns in some countries.

Foreign fund inflows, the outcome of Brexit discussions and vaccine developments may sway sentiment as the week progresses.

India, which has the second highest number of total coronavirus cases after the United States, is expected to start the vaccination program in January.

Two companies have already applied for emergency-use authorization, and six more are in various stages of clinical trials.

Meanwhile, India had jumped 14 positions to be ranked 63rd among 190 countries in the World Bank's ease of doing business 2020 survey.

Asian markets are declining this morning as investors react to rising U.S.-China tensions, the stalemate on Brexit and the rapid spread of a new variant of coronavirus in the U.K.

U.S. lawmakers have reached a deal on a nearly $900bn economic stimulus package, helping limit the downside to some extent.

U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday as investors waited for more concrete developments on a new fiscal stimulus bill along with a spending bill to avoid a government shutdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 both gave up around 0.4 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index finished marginally lower.

European stocks fell slightly on Friday as investors kept close watch on Brexit talks, U.S. stimulus negotiations and Covid-19 vaccine rollouts.

Moderna received the FDA nod for emergency use of its coronavirus vaccine, while Johnson & Johnson said it expects to release late-stage coronavirus vaccine data in January.

The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 0.4 percent. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both eased around 0.3 percent, while France's CAC 40 index dropped 0.4 percent.

