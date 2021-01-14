Indian Shares Seen Lower At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open lower on Friday as investors brace for the vaccination drive and await corporate earnings news for direction.

Bharti Airtel shares could be in focus after Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) said it would announce changes to the company's weightage as part of its February review.

Meanwhile, India's medium-term GDP growth will slow to 6.5 percent after an initial rebound amid the rollout of vaccines, rating agency Fitch Ratings said in a report.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty eked out modest gains on Thursday to reach fresh record highs, while the rupee finished up 11 paise at 73.04 against the dollar, extending gains for the third straight session.

Asian markets are turning in a mixed performance this morning as investors react to climbing coronavirus infections, rising Sino-U.S. tensions and U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan, which came with few surprises.

U.S. stocks ended slightly lower overnight as disappointing jobless claims and consumer confidence data offset stimulus hopes.

In wide-ranging remarks, Fed chairman Powell downplayed the risk of higher inflation and talk of the central bank tapering its bond purchases in the near term.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 0.1 percent and the S&P 500 eased 0.4 percent.

European markets advanced for the third straight session on Thursday despite Italy plunging into political crisis.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.7 percent. The German DAX rose 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index gained 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.8 percent.

