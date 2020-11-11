Indian Shares Seen Lower At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open a tad lower on Thursday as investors react to weak Asian cues and news that India is likely to have entered a technical recession in the first half of 2020-21 for the first time in its history.

GDP shrank 8.6 percent in the September quarter, the Reserve Bank of India showed in its first ever published 'nowcast,' which is an estimate based on high-frequency data.

The economy had slumped about 24 percent for the April-June period. The government is due to publish official statistics on Nov. 27.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a production-linked incentive scheme worth up to Rs 1.46 lakh crore in a bid to encourage domestic manufacturing investments in ten key sectors.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose 0.7 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively on Wednesday while the rupee settled 18 paise lower at 74.36 against the greenback.

Asian stocks remain flat to slightly lower this morning while the dollar index held steady near a one-week high. Gold extended losses after falling over 1 percent in the previous session amid rising expectations for an effective Covid-19 vaccine.

Oil held near a more than two-month high after industry data showed U.S. crude inventories fell more than expected last week.

Overnight, U.S. stocks continued their post-election rally despite daily virus cases and hospitalizations hitting records.

The Dow Jones Industrial slipped 0.1 percent, while the S&P 500 rose 0.8 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged as much as 2 percent.

European markets extended gains for a third day running on Wednesday after ECB President Christine Lagarde said the central bank will focus on more emergency bond purchases and cheap loans for banks when it puts together its new stimulus package next month.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 1.1 percent. The German DAX edged up 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index gained half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 1.4 percent.

