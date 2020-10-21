Indian Shares Seen Lower At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening lower on Thursday, tracking weak global markets as U.S. stimulus talks dragged on. Earnings optimism and hopes for economic recovery may help limit the downside to some extent as the session progresses.

The Indian economy is at the doorstep of economic revival, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday and added that policymakers will be able to overcome challenges caused due to Covid.

Separately, market regulator SEBI said it is considering taking multiple steps to reboot the economy through financial market reforms.

Banks could be in focus today after the RBI said liquidity availed by banks under the On tap Targeted Long-term Repo Operations (TLTRO) has to be deployed in the financial instruments issued by entities in five specific sectors.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose modestly on Wednesday to extend gains for the fourth straight session while the rupee ended down 9 paise at 73.58 against the dollar, continuing its downward journey for the third day running.

Asian markets are moving lower this morning after U.S. President Donald Trump cast doubt on the prospects of a bipartisan, multi-trillion-dollar stimulus deal before Election Day.

"Just don't see any way Nancy Pelosi and Cryin' Chuck Schumer will be willing to do what is right for our great American workers, or our wonderful USA itself, on Stimulus," Trump posted to Twitter.

The dollar strengthened while gold retreated from a more than one-week high hit in the previous session. Oil added to heavy losses overnight after a build in U.S. gasoline inventories pointed to a deteriorating outlook for fuel demand.

U.S. stocks edged lower overnight as Senate Democrats blocked Republicans' $500 billion so-called "skinny bill" and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows noted that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin "still have a ways to go" before finalizing a deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.4 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite eased 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 slid 0.2 percent.

European stocks closed lower for the third day running on Wednesday as concerns of a virus-driven double-dip overshadowed optimism over the possibility of the U.K. and the EU achieving a trade deal.

The pan European Stoxx 600 shed 1.3 percent. The German DAX tumbled 1.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index lost 1.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gave up 1.9 percent.

