Indian Shares Seen Lower Amid Global Selloff

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening lower on Thursday, with a deep global sell-off and the scheduled expiry of October series derivative contracts likely to keep underlying sentiment cautious.

Energy companies could be in focus after oil prices fell more than 5 percent overnight on concerns over rising U.S. inventory and an increase in Libyan production.

On the earnings front, Hero MotoCorp reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit, signaling a gradual revival from the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Larsen & Toubro announced a special dividend of Rs. 18 per share after its September quarter profit more than doubled.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty lost 1.5 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively on Wednesday as a wave of risk aversion swept global markets.

Asian markets followed Wall Street lower, but losses remain modest as U.S. stock futures rebounded from the worst of the overnight declines.

The dollar held its overnight advance and oil edged higher, while gold hovered near one-month low.

U.S. stocks slumped overnight amid widespread selling as investors grappled with a record number of Covid-19 cases in the U.S. and abroad accompanied by an increase in hospitalizations and deaths.

Meanwhile, there were fears that a victory by Joe Biden could make Republicans less likely to approve a new relief package until next year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 3.4 percent to end at its lowest level in nearly three months, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plummeted 3.7 percent and the S&P 500 plunged 3.5 percent.

European markets endured a brutal wave of selling on Wednesday as some countries restarted coronavirus lockdowns to halt the spread of the virus.

The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 3 percent. The German DAX plunged 4.2 percent, France's CAC 40 index shed 3.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gave up 2.6 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.