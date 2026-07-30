Indian Shares Seen Higher At Open On Firm Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening higher on Friday, tracking firm cues from global markets. That said, volatility cannot be ruled out as Middle East worries and uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's rate path persist.

A drone strike on gas vessels at Egypt's Damietta port has intensified fears of the U.S.-Iran conflict widening across the Middle East, drawing more countries into the roughly five-month-old war and posing threats to navigation through the Suez Canal, one of the last remaining export routes for Saudi oil.

Iran's Islami Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) destroyed two drone hangars, along with a fuel storage facility at the U.S.-operated Ali Al Salem airbase in Kuwait and said that Tehran's military actions would persist until the complete eviction of U.S. "occupying and looting forces" from the region.

Information technology stocks may succumb to some profit taking today after recent strong gains as investor fears over heavy AI spending eased.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty ended modestly higher on Thursday as IT stocks extended recent gains amid easing enthusiasm for artificial intelligence (AI)-linked stocks in global markets.

The rupee settled 9 paise higher at 95.67 against the dollar, extending gains for the fifth straight session.

Foreign investors extended their buying streak to a third straight session and net bought shares worth Rs 3,624 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors net sold shares worth Rs 1,864 crore, as per provisional data on the exchanges.

Asian stocks were broadly higher this morning, with South Korea's tech-heavy Kospi making a record comeback as investors returned to AI stocks. The dollar gained some positive traction on rising U.S.-Iran tensions. The 30-year U.S. Treasury yield hovered near 19-year highs while short-end yields eased, steepening the curve amid growing doubts over the Federal Reserve's ability to keep inflation in check.

Gold edged lower in Asian trade but headed for its first monthly gain in five months. Brent crude futures eased below $86 a barrel but were still on track to gain more than 20 percent for the month.

U.S. stocks rose sharply overnight following a sharp decline in the previous session after the Fed's interest-rate decision.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared 2.8 percent as Microsoft's robust earnings helped ease concerns around tech companies' massive AI infrastructure investments. The S&P 500 rallied 1.7 percent and the Dow climbed 1.2 percent.

In economic news, data showed U.S. economic growth slowed to 1.5 percent in the second quarter as the trade deficit widened.

Headline annual PCE inflation, closely tracked by the Federal Reserve, cooled in June but remained well above the central bank's target.

Jobless claims increased less than expected last week, suggesting stable labor market conditions.

European stocks closed higher on Thursday after a wave of solid corporate earnings.

The pan-European STOXX 600 advanced 0.8 percent. The German DAX rose 0.6 percent and France's CAC 40 surged 0.9 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.1 percent after the Bank of England held interest rates steady but indicated it could raise them if the Iran war escalated.

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