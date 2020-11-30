Indian Shares Seen Higher On Recovery Hopes

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Tuesday as traders return to their desks after a long holiday weekend.

India's currency, debt and equity markets - Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchanges - were closed Monday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Benchmark index Sensex gained 0.61 percent and the Nifty added 0.91 percent last week, helped by positive global cues and optimism about the economic recovery.

Official data released last Friday showed the Indian economy slipped into a technical recessionary phase for the first time ever in Q2, as widely expected.

GDP shrank by 7.5 percent for the second quarter of the current financial year, after having contracted by an unprecedented 23.9 percent in the first quarter.

Economists had forecast an 8.8 percent contraction. Given the rebound in economic activity, forecasters are revising upwards their projection for the current fiscal's GDP growth.

Japan's Nomura Holdings has raised India's 2020 GDP forecast to -7.1 percent from -9 percent earlier.

The RBI policy meet will be in focus this week, with the central bank widely expected to keep policy rates unchanged when it meets on 2-4 December to review monetary policy.

Economists expect the RBI to revise up both its growth and inflation projections, but retain the dovish forward guidance.

Asian markets remain broadly higher this morning after a private survey showed China's economic recovery kept up its momentum last month.

Monday's manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs also topped forecasts, indicating that the world's second-largest economy is continuing on its path towards economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. dollar rebounded from its lowest level in 2-1/2 years ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before the Senate Banking Committee and gold inched up slightly, while oil prices edged lower ahead of the delayed Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) quota extension announcement.

Overnight, U.S. stocks fell from record highs as housing data disappointed and reports indicated the Trump administration will add two more companies to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies.

The downside remained capped after final results from the trials of Moderna's vaccine against Covid-19 confirmed it has 94 percent efficacy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.9 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.1 percent and the S&P 500 shed half a percent.

European markets inched lower on Monday but turned in their best monthly performance in several years on Brexit trade deal hopes and expectations for a first wave of vaccinations before the end of 2020.

The pan European Stoxx 600 lost 1 percent. The German DAX eased 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index fell 1.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 1.6 percent.

