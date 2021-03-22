Indian Shares Seen Higher Despite Mixed Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open a tad higher on Tuesday despite mixed global cues and lingering concerns about India entering the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

As a result of the rising infections, business normalization in the country is getting delayed, brokerage Nomura said in a report.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty ended slightly lower on Monday amid weak global cues, while the rupee rose by 15 paise to end at 72.37 against the U.S. dollar, extending gains for the third straight session.

Asian markets are trading mixed this morning amid vaccine skepticism and as the Turkish lira steadied after a 7.5 percent fall on Monday.

Gold prices eased on a firmer dollar while oil prices fell about 1 percent on concerns that new pandemic curbs and slow vaccine rollouts in Europe will slow a recovery in fuel demand.

U.S. stocks ended higher overnight as Treasury yields retreated ahead of a slate of bond auctions and testimony by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

The Dow edged up 0.3 percent, the S&P 500 climbed 0.7 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rallied 1.2 percent.

European markets ended Monday's session on a mixed note amid turmoil in the Turkish lira and concerns over rising Covid-19 cases in the region.

The pan European Stoxx 600 inched up 0.2 percent. France's CAC 40 index eased half a percent while the German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both rose about 0.3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.