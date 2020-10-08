Indian Shares Seen Higher At Open; Eye On MPC Meet

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening higher on Friday ahead of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy announcement due later in the day.

Global cues also remain positive in the wake of Biden's widening lead in the election polls and amid speculation that more substantial stimulus can eventually be agreed on.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty jumped around 0.8 percent on Thursday to extend gains for the sixth day running, with IT stocks leading the surge.

Asian stocks remain broadly higher this morning on a Bloomberg report that the Trump administration is again leaning towards a large-scale stimulus bill.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump's physician said that the President "has completed his course of therapy for Covid-19," and he expects him to "return to public engagements" on Saturday.

Gold prices rose on a weaker dollar while oil prices eased slightly as Hurricane Delta approached the Louisiana coast.

U.S. stocks rose overnight to reach their best closing levels in over a month as data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits inched down last week and president Trump said that stimulus talks with Democrats have turned productive.

The Dow edged up 0.4 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained half a percent and the S&P added 0.8 percent.

European markets hit a three-week high on Thursday amid optimism that U.S. stimulus talks are continuing.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.8 percent. The German DAX advanced 0.9 percent, France's CAC 40 index rose 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained half a percent.

