Indian Shares Seen Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening higher on Thursday, though intra-day volatility cannot be ruled out amid the expiry of April series derivative contracts.

With India reporting more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases in the past few days, the global community has rushed much-needed life-saving drugs, oxygen cylinders and machinery to help the country meet an overwhelming demand.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty soared 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively on Wednesday to extend gains for the third day running, while the rupee rose by 30 paise to settle at 74.36 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets remain broadly higher this morning after U.S. President Joe Biden laid out a $1.8 trillion social-support plan. The dollar weakened while oil held steady on a confident demand outlook from OPEC+.

U.S. stocks ended lower overnight as the Fed left interest rates and asset purchases unchanged while pledging to keep policy accommodative for some time, despite rising inflation.

Officials strengthened their assessment of the economy, citing progress on vaccinations and strong policy support.

Traders also reacted to the latest earnings news from several big-name companies, including Alphabet, Visa, Microsoft and Boeing.

The Dow slid half a percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 edged down marginally.

European stocks eked out modest gains on Wednesday as investors cheered a batch of strong earnings.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended flat with a positive bias. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both rose around 0.3 percent while France's CAC 40 index added half a percent.

