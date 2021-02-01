Indian Shares Seen Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening higher on Tuesday, tracking firm global cues and amid optimism about the focus on growth in the Budget unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman the previous day.

Analysts said that high direct spending augmented by multiple reforms and other measures will help rejuvenate growth in the economy struggling with the constraints of Covid-19 pandemic.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty soared about 5 percent on Monday as investors reacted positively to the announcements in the Union Budget 2021.

However, the rupee dropped by 6 paise to 73.02 amidst firm oil prices and a stronger dollar in overseas markets.

Asian stocks are climbing this morning after "productive" stimulus talks between President Joe Biden and a group of Republican senators.

The dollar hovered near a seven-week high after data showed German retail sales plunged by more than forecast in December. Gold eased and sliver dipped from an 8-year high while oil prices rose amid signs that major producers were cutting crude output in line with their commitments on restraint.

U.S. stocks rallied overnight as the Reddit retail frenzy turned its attention to silver and Covid-19 relief talks progressed on Capitol Hill.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8 percent, the S&P 500 climbed 1.6 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared 2.6 percent.

European stocks ended on a buoyant note Monday, with gains in the mining sector and positive vaccine news helping underpin sentiment.

The pan European Stoxx 600 rose 1.2 percent. The German DAX gained 1.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index advanced 1.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.9 percent.

