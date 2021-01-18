Indian Shares Seen Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Tuesday after Nomura said India's growth will likely outperform other countries in Asia this year.

Separately, Bank of America Securities India economists said that overall forex intervention by the Reserve Bank of India ( RBI) will touch $93 billion by March and the central will likely raise banks' HTM (held-to-maturity) limits of excess government securities by 2 percent of their books to fund the fiscal deficit.

On the Covid-19 front, India has vaccinated a total of 3.81 lakh people in the first three days since the rollout of the vaccine.

Among them, 580 cases of adverse reactions have been observed and seven cases required hospitalization. Two persons have died but neither deaths are related to vaccines, the government said.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty fell around 1 percent on Monday amid selling across the board, while the rupee dropped by 21 paise to close at a one-week low of 73.28 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets remain mostly higher this morning as investors await U.S. Treasury secretary nominee, Janet Yellen's comments on stimulus measures and the dollar later in the day.

Joe Biden is due to be inaugurated on Wednesday as the next U.S. president, while the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank will unveil their monetary policy decisions on Thursday.

Overnight, the U.S. markets were closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

European stocks closed mostly higher on Monday as investors digested a slew of earnings and strong economic data from China.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.2 percent. The German DAX rose 0.4 percent and France's CAC 40 index inched up 0.1 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.2 percent.

