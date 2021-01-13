Indian Shares Seen Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening a tad higher on Thursday after Infosys and Wipro both reported strong revenue growth and a jump in profits for the December quarter, beating street estimates.

Den Networks, HFCL, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure and Tata Steel Long Products are among the prominent companies that will unveil their quarterly earnings results later today.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty ended a choppy session on a flat note Wednesday, while the rupee firmed up by 10 paise to finish at 73.15 against the greenback.

Asian markets are trading mixed this morning after Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for a historic second time.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the Senate will not begin a trial until next Tuesday, at the very earliest, which is the day before Democrat Joe Biden is sworn in as president.

The dollar extended its rebound from near three-year lows versus major peers while oil eased for a second day on concerns over mounting coronavirus cases globally.

U.S. stocks closed mixed overnight as investors awaited further stimulus support from the government and the House of Representatives started a debate over the article of impeachment against the outgoing President.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished marginally lower. The S&P 500 inched up 0.2 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4 percent as Treasury yields stabilized.

European markets inched higher on Wednesday as stimulus hopes and faith in massive Covid-19 vaccination efforts in many countries helped offset rising coronavirus cases and tighter lockdowns in the region.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.1 percent. The German DAX gained 0.1 percent and France's CAC 40 index added 0.2 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.1 percent.

