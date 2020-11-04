Indian Shares Seen Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening a tad higher on Thursday as investors await final vote counts in the 2020 American election that has underscored the deep divide of its people.

Financials could be in focus as the Supreme Court resumes its hearing plea seeking extension of loan moratorium period.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty followed global peers higher on Wednesday while the rupee tumbled 35 paise to end at a 10-week low of 74.76 against the U.S. dollar amid little clarity on the U.S. election outcome.

Asian stocks remain mostly higher this morning amid bets that a Democratic White House paired with a Republican Senate would lead to more modest policy.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden and Republican candidate Donald Trump remain neck and neck as states keep counting mail-in ballots.

Trump's threats to contest election results in court took shape on Wednesday with lawsuits filed in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia.

U.S. stocks rose sharply overnight, with tech and healthcare companies leading the surge on the likelihood of a divided Congress.

Investors ignored data showing a slower pace of U.S. private-sector job creation in October and a softening of services sector activity.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 1.3 percent to extend gains for the third straight session, while the S&P 500 surged 2.2 percent and the tech-heavy Composite index jumped as much as 3.9 percent.

European stocks ended Wednesday's session with strong gains as the possibility of a Democratic sweep in the U.S. presidential election faded.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 2.1 percent. The German DAX rallied 2 percent, France's CAC 40 index jumped 2.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 1.7 percent.

