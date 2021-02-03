Indian Shares Seen Flat To Lower At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening on a flat note Thursday after the recent string of gains. Earnings news could be in focus, with Bharti Airtel reporting its highest ever consolidated quarterly revenue, while Adani Enterprises reported a 10 percent fall in quarterly consolidated net profit.

The Reserve Bank of India ( RBI) unveils its monetary policy decision on Friday amid expectations the central bank will spell out measures to check rising yields.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose about 1 percent on Wednesday to hit fresh record closing highs, while the rupee settled flat at 72.95 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are drifting lower this morning after U.S. President Joe Biden said he wasn't willing to reduce the $1,400 stimulus checks outlined in his Covid-19 aid package.

Gold edged lower as the dollar held gains on growth optimism. Oil prices edged higher after the OPEC+ alliance of major producers stuck to a reduced output policy.

U.S. stocks ended narrowly mixed overnight as investors reacted to the latest earnings news and upbeat private sector employment and service sector activity data, which raised concerns lawmakers will fell less pressure to provide additional stimulus.

European stocks ended mostly higher on Wednesday as investors watched progress in vaccination programs and political developments in Italy.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.3 percent. The German DAX rose 0.7 percent, while France's CAC 40 finished marginally lower and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.1 percent.

