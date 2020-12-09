Indian Shares Seen Flat To Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Thursday after Japanese brokerage Nomura projected India to be the fastest growing Asian economy in calendar year 2021, with an estimate of 9.9 percent GDP growth. Muted global cues may weigh on sentiment as the session progresses.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty jumped over 1 percent on Wednesday to notch fresh record highs while the rupee settled 3 paise higher at 73.57 against the U.S. dollar amid stimulus hopes and Covid-19 vaccine optimism.

Asian markets are declining and the dollar rose on safe-haven demand as the U.S. and the U.K. both scrambled to meet deadlines for the latest stimulus measures and Brexit trade talks with the European Union (EU) respectively. Gold slipped on dollar strength while oil prices rose in Asian trade on optimism over vaccine rollouts.

U.S. stocks retreated from record levels overnight amid no breakthrough in stimulus talks and a sell-off in technology shares. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.4 percent and the S&P 500 shed 0.8 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost as much as 1.9 percent.

European markets rose broadly on Wednesday as Hungary and Poland lifted their veto over a landmark European Union stimulus package and traders hoped that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson might thrash out a deal during Brexit talks in Brussels.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.3 percent. The German DAX rose half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up 0.1 percent while France's CAC 40 index eased 0.3 percent.

