Indian shares rise tracking broader Asia; TCS drops on Q2 profit miss

BENGALURU, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Friday, in line with their Asian peers, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would meet with China's top trade negotiator, boosting investors' risk appetite.

The broader NSE index .NSEI rose 1.07% at 11,352.85 as of 0408 GMT, while the benchmark BSE index .BSESN was up 1.1% at 38,319.84.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rose 0.5% after Trump said he would meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, as the White House said trade talks between the two countries on Thursday went "probably better than expected." MKTS/GLOB

In the domestic market, banks and metals stocks led gains. The broader Nifty banking index .NSEBANK was up 1.6% after being beaten down in previous sessions.

The metals index .NIFTYMET jumped 2.87%.

"After a little bit of negativity, fresh build up is helping stocks," said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services in Kochi.

"The market believes that at least some of the sectors will see some positivity, especially after the corporate tax rate-cut."

Among stocks, miner Vedanta Ltd VDAN.NS rose 4.04% to top the Nifty gainers list, while steelmakers Tata Steel TISC.NS and JSW Steel JSTL.NS were both up about 3% each.

Meanwhile, Bandhan Bank BANH.NS and Gruh Finance GRUH.NS surged 20% each. The two lenders are set to merge next week.

Meanwhile, Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS was the top loser for the day after its September-quarter profit missed estimates. The stock fell 3% and dragged the Nifty IT index .NIFTYIT down as much as 1.4% during the session.

TCS' rival Infosys INFY.NS is set to report its quarterly earnings later in the day.

Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru

