US Markets

Indian shares rise; Tata Motors rallies as loss narrows

Contributor
Chandini Monnappa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Indian shares gained on Tuesday, as stock markets opened for trade after an extended three-day weekend, boosted by a sharp jump in Tata Motors Ltd after the automaker narrowed quarterly losses.

By Chandini Monnappa

BENGALURU, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares gained on Tuesday, as stock markets opened for trade after an extended three-day weekend, boosted by a sharp jump in Tata Motors Ltd TAMO.NS after the automaker narrowed quarterly losses.

The broader NSE index .NSEI was up 0.42% at 11,675.20 by 0430 GMT, while the benchmark BSE index .BSESN was stronger by 0.46% at 39,428.91.

Broader Asian markets also rose, after optimism for a U.S.-China trade deal and hopes of fresh policy stimulus from the Federal Reserve buoyed investor sentiment, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS adding 0.2%. MKTS/GLOB

In the United States, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.56% to score a record closing peak, while the Dow .DJI rose 0.49% after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he expected to sign a significant part of the trade deal with China ahead of schedule. .N

In domestic markets, the Nifty Auto index .NIFTYAUTO rose over 3% with Jaguar Land Rover owner Tata Motors jumping over 16% to its highest in over three months, after reporting a narrower quarterly loss on Friday.

Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS, the biggest Indian company by market value, hit a record high, climbing 1.5% in early trade.

The Nifty IT index .NIFTYIT inched up over half a percent with shares of IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services Ltd TCS.NS adding 1.57%.

Among the losers, shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd INGL.NS, parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, fell as much as 5.19%, after India's air safety watchdog on Monday asked the airline for more checks on planes with Pratt & Whitney engines. Adding to the firm's woes, the airline posted its biggest-ever quarterly loss on Friday.

Bharti Airtel Ltd's BRTI.NS stock fell as much as 4.02% after the telecom major deferred releasing quarterly results to Nov 14 and Vodafone Idea Ltd VODA.NS tumbled over 7%.

Both stocks have been under pressure after India's top court last week upheld a demand by the telecoms department that wireless carriers pay 920 billion rupees ($13.01 billion) in overdue levies and interest.

($1 = 70.7400 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Chandini.M@thomsonreuters.com; 910867497919;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular