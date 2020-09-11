US Markets
PMDP

Indian shares rise slightly as Indo-China progress offsets negative global cues

Contributor
Anuron Kumar Mitra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Indian shares edged higher on Friday as an agreement between India and China to disengage troops on their contested border offset some impact from a selloff in U.S. tech stocks overnight.

BENGALURU, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher on Friday as an agreement between India and China to disengage troops on their contested border offset some impact from a selloff in U.S. tech stocks overnight.

Investors are also awaiting August auto sales numbers from the industry body, which is expected to release the report later in the day.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.22% to 11,473.90, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was up 0.22% to 38,927.69 by 0351 GMT.

India and China said on Thursday they had agreed to de-escalate renewed tensions on their contested Himalayan border following a high-level diplomatic meeting in Moscow.

The Nifty Metal Index .NIFTYMET rose 0.11%. The Indian government is planning to restrict copper, aluminium imports to protect domestic producers, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing sources.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS dipped 0.2% after overnight selling in U.S. technology stocks and concerns over U.S. stimulus. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((AnuronKumar.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com; +91 99863 58469;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PMDP RELI

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    5 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular