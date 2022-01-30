Indian shares rise on tech bounce, blue-chip earnings eyed

BENGALURU, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened sharply higher on Monday after two weeks of heavy losses, as beaten down technology stocks advanced with a slew of blue-chip earnings and the federal budget in focus.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI climbed 1.24% to 17,313.6 by 0351 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 1.23% to 57,901.39. The indexes had dropped around 3% each last week.

The Nifty IT index .NIFTYIT, which had fallen in eight of the last nine sessions amid a tech sell-off on U.S. interest rate worries, climbed as much as 2.5% on Monday.

Meanwhile, industrial major Larsen & Toubro LART.NS slid 2.5% after a steeper-than-expected fall in quarterly profit.

Nifty components Tata Motors TAMO.NS, Indian Oil IOC.NS, BPCL BPCL.NS, Sun Pharma SUN.NS and UPL UPLL.NS are due to report results on Monday.

