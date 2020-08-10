Indian shares rise on pharma boost, Cipla hits record high

By Chandini Monnappa

BENGALURU, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday, with the Nifty 50 extending gains into a fifth session, as a slew of upbeat pharma earnings reports and a rally in defence stocks helped investors look past concerns over surging coronavirus cases.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI climbed 0.76% to 11,299.60 by 0500 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was 0.71% higher at 38,307.59.

In Mumbai trading, gains were seen across the board with 10 of the 11 major sectoral indexes trading higher. The Nifty Pharma index .NIPHARM advanced the most, rising 4.3% to a four-year high.

Robust quarterly results helped Divi Laboratories Ltd DIVI.NS and Cipla Ltd CIPL.NS scale record highs, rising as much as 18.3% and 6.6%, respectively.

"Numbers coming out of the pharma space are supporting positive momentum," said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president research at SMC Global Securities in New Delhi.

Defence stocks rallied after the government said it would stop importing 101 items of military equipment in an effort to boost domestic defence production.

Shares of defence equipment manufacturers Bharat Electronics BAJE.NS, Bharat Dynamics Ltd BARA.NS and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd HIAE.NS rose in a range of 10% to 14%.

Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS gained as much as 0.9% after a report said Saudi Aramco was still working on a deal to buy a stake in the conglomerate.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in the world's second-most populous country jumped to more than 2.2 million by Monday morning, including 44,386 deaths, health ministry data showed.

Asian Paints Ltd ASPN.NS and Maruti Suzuki India MRTI.NS were among the top losers on the Nifty 50 index.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Chandini.M@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822697;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.