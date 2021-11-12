Indian shares rise on IT, energy boost; earnings, inflation data eyed

By 0512 GMT, the blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.34% to 17,934.50, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was up 0.27% at 60,081.76.

The Nifty and Sensex, which fell about 0.7% in the previous session on weak global cues following a surprisingly high U.S. inflation reading, are set to rise marginally for the week.

Asian markets were up on Friday, with investors hoping that the worst price hikes could be soon over. MKTS/GLOB

India's October retail inflation report is due at 1200 GMT on Friday, with a Reuters poll forecasting it likely hovered near a six-month low, which would give the central bank room to stay pat on interest rates for now.

"If the inflation reading is within the (Reserve Bank of India's) target range, it could provide some soothing or normalizing effect to the market," said Narendra Solanki, head of equity research (fundamental) at Anand Rathi Investment Services.

In Mumbai trading, the Nifty IT index .NIFTYIT gained 0.67%, and was on course to snap two straight sessions of losses, as Tech Mahindra TEML.NS added 2.3% and Wipro WIPR.NS rose 1.1%.

The Nifty energy index .NIFTYENR was up 0.59% and on course to notch its sixth session of gains in seven. Oil and gas explorer ONGC ONGC.NS gained 0.9% ahead of its quarterly results report.

Traders are also keeping an eye out for earnings results from Hindalco Industries HALC.NS, Coal India COAL.NS, Grasim Industries GRAS.NS and Hero MotoCorp HROM.NS due later in the day.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

