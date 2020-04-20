Indian shares rise on HDFC Bank boost, coronavirus fears keep gains in check

INFY

Chris Thomas Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Indian shares rose on Monday, driven by top private-sector lender HDFC Bank Ltd on strong quarterly results, although losses in other banks and energy stocks amid rising cases of the novel coronavirus kept a lid on gains.

BENGALURU, April 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday, driven by top private-sector lender HDFC Bank Ltd HDBK.NS on strong quarterly results, although losses in other banks and energy stocks amid rising cases of the novel coronavirus kept a lid on gains.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI climbed 0.43% to 9,295.6 by 0353 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was up 0.44% at 31,760.34.

HDFC Bank rose as much as 5.2% after the lender on Saturday reported an 18% rise in quarterly profit and said it shortlisted three candidates for the post of chief executive officer.

Smaller peer Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd KTKM.NS jumped 2.9% on plans to raise capital, while IT firm Infosys Ltd INFY.NS rose 3.8% ahead of its quarterly results.

However, rising cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus kept investor sentiment in check.

Asian shares, too, were muted on expectations a busy week of corporate earnings reports and economic data will drive home the damage done by the global virus lockdown. MKTS/GLOB

Axis Bank Ltd AXBK.NS fell 3.4%, while energy major Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS slipped 0.9% on falling crude oil prices.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-8695; Reuters Messaging: chris.thomas.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

