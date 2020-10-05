Indian shares rise on gains in Reliance after fundraise, TCS boost

BENGALURU, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday, helped by gains in Reliance Industries after it secured investments close to the tune of $1.86 billion over the past four days, while Tata Consultancy Services climbed after saying it would consider buying back shares.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.73% to 11,499.00 and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.84% to 39,020.98

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries RELI.NS secured 135.98 billion rupees in investments for its retail unit from sovereign wealth funds GIC, Mubadala and U.S. investment firm TPG Capital, sending its shares up 0.8%.

Shares of India's largest IT services exporter Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS rose as much as 3.8% to 2,620 rupees after saying it would consider buying back shares later this week.

($1 = 73.2930 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((P.George@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822657; Reuters Messaging: p.george@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.