Indian shares rise on further virus easing measures, Reliance boost

By 0347 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 1.13% at 11,779.15 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN had gained 1.22% to 39,947.30.

Oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS rose 1.4% after the company on Saturday agreed to buy Future Group's retail arm for $3.38 billion. Shares of Future Enterprises Ltd FURE.NS rose about 5%.

Broader Asian markets were also higher on positive sentiment that monetary and fiscal policies globally would stay super stimulatory. MKTS/GLOB

However, June-quarter gross domestic product data for the country is expected to show that the world's fifth-largest economy suffered its largest quarterly slump on record. Data is expected at around 1200 GMT.

