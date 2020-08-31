RELI

Indian shares rise on further virus easing measures, Reliance boost

Anuron Kumar Mitra Reuters
Indian shares rose on Monday, after the government further eased coronavirus restrictions in its efforts to revive the economy, with conglomerate Reliance Industries also giving a boost following a $3.38-billion deal to expand its retail presence.

By 0347 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 1.13% at 11,779.15 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN had gained 1.22% to 39,947.30.

Oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS rose 1.4% after the company on Saturday agreed to buy Future Group's retail arm for $3.38 billion. Shares of Future Enterprises Ltd FURE.NS rose about 5%.

Broader Asian markets were also higher on positive sentiment that monetary and fiscal policies globally would stay super stimulatory. MKTS/GLOB

However, June-quarter gross domestic product data for the country is expected to show that the world's fifth-largest economy suffered its largest quarterly slump on record. Data is expected at around 1200 GMT.

