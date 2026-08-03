Indian Shares Rise As Oil Prices Plunge On Iran Deal Hopes

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose notably on Monday, with a weaker dollar in international markets, renewed foreign fund inflows and cooling crude oil prices helping underpin investor sentiment.

The Indian rupee hovered near a four-week high as the U.S. dollar index dipped following joint intervention by the United States and Japan to prop up the Japanese yen.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures fell nearly 5 percent toward $83 a barrel after U.S. President Donald Trump held off on a fresh attack on Iran and said an agreement was close, signaling renewed diplomatic momentum to end months of fighting.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 544.39 points, or 0.70 percent, to 78,639.03, while the NSE Nifty index surged 390.70 points, or 1.60 percent, to 24,774.30.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes on the BSE climbed 0.7 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

The market breadth was strong on the BSE, with 2,825 shares rising while 1,568 shares declined and 202 shares closed unchanged.

Among the top gainers, Bajaj FinServ, Axis Bank, ITC, Eternal, Infosys, TCS and Indigo rallied 2-4 percent.

Shares of home services marketplace Urban Company soared 12.4 percent after the company delivered better-than-expected June-quarter earnings.

Fintech firm One MobiKwik Systems advanced 4.4 percent after the company returned to profit in the April-June quarter of FY2027.

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