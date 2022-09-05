Markets

Indian Shares Rise In Early Trade; Metal Stocks Surge

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Monday, shrugging off mixed global cues and weak trade data released over the weekend.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex climbed 315 points, or half a percent, to 59,118 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 87 points, or half a percent, at 17,627.

Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Hindalco rallied 1-3 percent in the Nifty pack, while Nestle India, Power Grid Corp and Shree Cement all fell around 1 percent.

TCS edged up slightly after altering its pay hike policy for lateral hires.

SpiceJet gained 2 percent after it obtained three-month extension for conducting its AGM.

HFCL advanced 1.4 percent on fund raising reports.

PVR added 1.7 percent after Societe Generale bought 3.23 lakh shares in the company via a block deal.

JSW Steel jumped 2.2 percent on news LIC has increased its stake in the company to 7 percent from 5 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular