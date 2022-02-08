Indian shares rise as tech stocks gain; RBI decision in focus

BENGALURU, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Wednesday, lifted by technology stocks following an overnight rally on Wall Street, while investors looked forward to the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision due on Thursday.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.84% at 17,411.95, as of 0405 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.83% to 58,290.65.

On Thursday, India's central bank is expected to hold its repo rate steady, but increase its reverse repo rate as part of a process to reduce surplus liquidity poured into markets earlier in the pandemic.

Asian peers also rose as technology stocks tracked Wall Street higher, ahead of a key inflation reading this week. MKTS/GLOB

The Nifty IT index .NIFTYIT climbed 1.5% in early trade on Wednesday.

Steel producer Jindal Steel and Power JNSP.NS dropped 5% after reporting profit below expectations. Gains in National Aluminium NALU.NS and Hindustan Copper HCPR.NS still propped the Nifty Metal index .NIFTYMET up 1.1%.

Edible oil refiner Adani Wilmar ADAW.NS extended its listing gains on Wednesday, rising nearly 8%.

Transmission company Power Grid Corp PGRD.NS was up 0.8% ahead of its quarterly results.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-8695;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.