Indian shares rise as Reliance jumps on Facebook deal

BENGALURU, April 22 (Reuters) - Indian stocks edged higher on Wednesday, lifted by an 8% jump in Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS after Facebook FB.O invested in its digital business, even as broader sentiment remained weak following another meltdown in oil.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI inched up 0.5% to 9,028.2 by 0349 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.5% to 30,813.29.

Shares of heavyweight Reliance Industries climbed to a near seven-week high after Facebook bought a 10% stake in the company's digital business for $5.7 billion, a deal that will help the conglomerate cut its huge debt pile.

Gains in Reliance helped eclipse losses in nearly a third of the Nifty 50 components, driven by weak risk appetite as crude prices remained under pressure.

Asian share markets slipped to two-week lows as the plunge in oil prices exposed the deep economic damage wrought by the global coronavirus health crisis. MKTS/GLOB

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS lost 0.8% while Japan's Nikkei .N225 slumped 1.3%, following a 3.07% drop on the S&P 500 .SPX and a 3.48% slide on the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC.

In Mumbai, energy giant Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd ONGC.NS slid for a third straight day, falling as much as 6.9% to a three-week low.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

