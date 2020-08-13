Indian shares rise as PSU banks, metals rally

BENGALURU, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares inched higher on Thursday, helped by state-run banks and metals stocks, although gains were checked by worries over rising coronavirus cases.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.3% to 11,343.20 by 0346 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was 0.21% higher at 38,448.56.

The Nifty PSU Bank Index .NIFTYPSU, which tracks state-owned lenders, advanced more than 1%, led by a 1.6% jump in State Bank of India SBI.NS.

The Nifty Metal index .NIFTYMET, which scaled a more than five-month peak earlier this week, rose nearly 2%.

Shares of Tata Power Company Ltd TTPW.NS jumped nearly 4% after the company posted higher quarterly profit on Wednesday.

India's small-cap .SPBSSIP and mid-cap .SPBSMIP shares rose 0.4% and 0.57%, respectively.

Meanwhile, India's tally of coronavirus cases reached 2.33 million on Wednesday, with the death toll at 46,091. The country has the world's third highest caseload after the United States and Brazil.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

