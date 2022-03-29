Indian shares rise as oil slips; financials, autos lead gains

Financials and automakers led India's blue-chip stock indexes higher on Tuesday, taking cues from a tech-led rally on Wall Street as investors drew support from lower oil prices and with Ukraine and Russia headed for peace talks.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.43% at 17,296.75, as of 0350 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.46% to 57,860.32.

The Nifty Financial Services index .NIFTYFIN rose as much as 0.8%, lifted by mortgage lender HDFC Ltd HDFC.NS, while a 1.2% jump in top carmaker Maruti Suzuki MRTI.NS boosted the Nifty Auto index .NIFTYAUTO by 0.9%.

