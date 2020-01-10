Indian shares rise as Mideast tensions ease, corporate earnings awaited

BENGALURU, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Friday, tracking global markets, as U.S.-Iran tensions abated and investors looked for domestic cues ahead of corporate earnings.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI inched up 0.16% to 12,234.25 by 0413 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was 0.14% higher at 41,511.58. The Nifty 50 and Sensex are headed for a weekly gain of around 0.5% each.

Meanwhile, easing oil prices came as a relief for investors in India, the world's third biggest oil consumer. Brent crude LCOc1 was headed for its first decline in six weeks. O/R

"There was some panic and fears from global market which is fading out... domestic cues are also not that negative, in fact they are improving," said Shrikant Chouhan, technical analyst at Kotak Securities.

MSCI's broadest gauge of the world's stocks in 49 countries .MIWD00000PUS rose a tad to hit an all-time high and its index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rose 0.18%.MKTS/GLOB

In India, IT heavyweight Infosys Ltd INFY.NS rose 1.44% ahead of its third quarter earnings due later in the day.

Shares of Indian private sector lender Yes Bank Ltd YESB.NS rose 1.37% ahead of a board meeting on Friday to discuss a capital raise as it looks to stave off the impact of bad loans.

Airline stocks Interglobe Aviation Ltd INGL.NS and SpiceJet Ltd SPJT.NS reacted positively to lower oil prices, rising 1.68% and 0.94% respectively.

Bharti Infratel Ltd BHRI.NS and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd REDY.NS were among the top gainers on the Nifty, rising 2.13% and 2.06% each.

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

