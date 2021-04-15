Indian shares rise as metals gain; Infosys slides

BENGALURU, April 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Thursday, as investors looked past rising coronavirus cases and a lockdown in Mumbai, and metals stocks added to strong gains this year, while Infosys fell sharply after reporting its quarterly results.

The economically significant state of Maharashtra, home to Mumbai, entered a coronavirus lockdown and nationwide infections hit a new daily record of more than 200,000 on Thursday.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.29% at 14,546.45 by 0350 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was 0.18% higher at 48,628.47.

Software services giant Infosys INFY.NS slid 4% after its March-quarter profit missed market expectations.

Metals shares .NIFTYMET, the biggest sectoral gainers this year amid a rise in commodity prices, added 2.76%.

