Indian shares rise as metals, banks gain

BENGALURU, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Tuesday, driven by gains in metals and banks, helping market recover from over three-week lows hit in the previous session.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.86% at 17,459, as of 0352 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.81% at 58,446.50.

The Nifty metals index .NIFTMET rose 1.3%, while the bank index .NSEBANK gained 1.2%.

In the benchmark Nifty 50 index, 49 out of 50 stocks traded in the positive territory.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.