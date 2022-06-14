Indian shares rise as May CPI cools marginally

Indian shares edged up on Tuesday, as inflation data soothed investors' nerves, while global markets were spooked by Wall Street hitting a bear market milestone on fears of a looming recession.

BENGALURU, June 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged up on Tuesday, as inflation data soothed investors' nerves, while global markets were spooked by Wall Street hitting a bear market milestone on fears of a looming recession.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.2% at 15,810.8 as of 0506 GMT, while the BSE index .BSESN rose 0.2% to 52,954.65.

"CPI data was comfortable and that is why there has been some bounceback. Volatility is likely to remain for a month or two," said Siddharth Sedani, senior vice president at Anand Rathi.

India's retail inflation eased to 7.04% in May, after touching an eight-year high of 7.79% in April, but remained above the central bank's tolerance band for a fifth month in a row, suggesting it would continue with rate hikes in August.

Asian shares slid sharply on Tuesday after Wall Street hit a confirmed bear market milestone and Treasury yields struck their highest in more than a decade on fears aggressive interest rate hikes would push the world's largest economy into recession. MKTS/GLOB

Nifty IT index .NIFTYIT was up 0.9%, after having fallen 11.6% so far this month.

Infosys INFY.NS was the top boost on the Nifty 50 index, up 1.3%.

The Nifty metal index .NIFTYMET was up 0.7%, with Ratnamani Metals and Tubes RMT.NS the top gainer at 2.4%.

