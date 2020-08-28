Indian shares rise as investors digest new Fed stance; banks jump

By Sachin Ravikumar

BENGALURU, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Gains in financial stocks lifted Indian shares on Friday, as investors digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy shift to focus more on boosting economic growth and worrying less about inflation running too high.

India's main stock indexes were on course to rise for the sixth straight session, having climbed close to 5% this month on signs that business activity is picking up and global optimism around potential coronavirus vaccines.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.52% to 11,619.00 by 0510 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was 0.51% higher at 39,314.10. The Nifty 50 hovered around a six-month peak and is still 6.5% away from its all-time record reached in January.

Longer-dated Treasury yields and the dollar rose in Asia, while other Asian stocks were choppy after Fed Chair Jerome Powell laid out a policy that aims for 2% inflation on average so that too low a pace would be followed by an effort to lift inflation "moderately above 2% for some time."

"It appears the Fed is not in a hurry to raise rates even on small indications of a rise in inflation," said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities in Mumbai.

"Businesses and consumers like low interest rates and they generally boost asset prices across the board."

The Indian economy shrank 18.3% during April-June as it suffered the brunt of the coronavirus lockdown, a Reuters poll showed. India is set to report GDP growth INGDPQ=ECI for that period on Monday.

The top two boosts on the Nifty 50 were private sector banks Axis AXBK.NS and ICICI ICBK.NS. Axis Bank jumped 7.9% and hit its highest level since March 17.

Shares in Future Enterprises Ltd FURE.NS jumped 5% after a report that the group was close to finalising the sale of its retail business to Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS.

