Indian shares rise as auto, PSU banks gain

BENGALURU, April 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged up on Thursday, led by auto stocks ahead of monthly sales data and gains in public sector banks after capital infusion by the government.

Meanwhile, India has rolled back its decision to lower interest rates on the small savings scheme, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.6% to 14,772 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.9% to 49,821, by 0417 GMT.

India's government on Wednesday infused a total of 145 billion rupees in four state-run banks including Indian Overseas Bank IOBK.NS, Bank of India BOI.NS, Central Bank of India CBI.NS and UCO Bank UCBK.NS.

The Nifty public sector bank index .NIFTYPSU rose 1.7%, the IT index .NIFTYIT gained 1.3% and the Nifty auto index .NIFTYAUTO gained 1.2%

Auto companies will post their monthly sales data for March later in the day.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

