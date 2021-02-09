RELI

Indian shares rise after strong earnings; Tata Steel jumps

Contributor
Sachin Ravikumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Indian shares rose modestly on Wednesday as a string of upbeat corporate earnings supported risk sentiment, with Tata Steel leading broad-based gains.

BENGALURU, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose modestly on Wednesday as a string of upbeat corporate earnings supported risk sentiment, with Tata Steel leading broad-based gains.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was 0.20% higher at 15,138.30 by 0350 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was up 0.19% at 51,419.05.

All 14 sectoral indexes were higher and oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries RELI.NS provided the biggest boost to the Nifty 50 with a gain of 0.8%.

Tata Steel TISC.NS was the top gainer on the Nifty 50, rising 2.4% after it swung to a profit in the December quarter.

Financial results for four other Nifty 50 firms — watch and jewellery maker Titan TITN.NS, gas utility GAIL GAIL.NS, aluminium group Hindalco HALC.NS, and motorcycle and truck producer Eicher EICH.NS — are expected later on Wednesday.

Other Asian stocks also inched higher on upbeat Wall Street earnings and optimism about a global recovery. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((saisachin.r@tr.com; +91 80 6182 2754; Twitter: @sachinr27;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RELI TITN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters