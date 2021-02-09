Indian shares rise after strong earnings; Tata Steel jumps

BENGALURU, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose modestly on Wednesday as a string of upbeat corporate earnings supported risk sentiment, with Tata Steel leading broad-based gains.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was 0.20% higher at 15,138.30 by 0350 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was up 0.19% at 51,419.05.

All 14 sectoral indexes were higher and oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries RELI.NS provided the biggest boost to the Nifty 50 with a gain of 0.8%.

Tata Steel TISC.NS was the top gainer on the Nifty 50, rising 2.4% after it swung to a profit in the December quarter.

Financial results for four other Nifty 50 firms — watch and jewellery maker Titan TITN.NS, gas utility GAIL GAIL.NS, aluminium group Hindalco HALC.NS, and motorcycle and truck producer Eicher EICH.NS — are expected later on Wednesday.

Other Asian stocks also inched higher on upbeat Wall Street earnings and optimism about a global recovery. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

