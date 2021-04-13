SUN

Indian shares rise after sharp virus-led decline; drug firms jump

Contributor
Sachin Ravikumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Indian shares rose on Tuesday after a bruising coronavirus-led decline in the last session, as beaten-down banking stocks gained and drug companies climbed due to a vaccine approval.

BENGALURU, April 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Tuesday after a bruising coronavirus-led decline in the last session, as beaten-down banking stocks gained and drug companies climbed due to a vaccine approval.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.36% at 14,363.20, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was 0.35% higher at 48,052.45. Each index fell more than 3% on Monday, making it their second worst day in 2021.

Indian regulatory approval for Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine sent shares in local partner Dr Reddy's Labs REDY.NS up as much as 3%. Cipla CIPL.NS and Sun Pharma SUN.NS, which sell COVID-19 medication, continued to gain amid a surge in domestic infections.

State-run banks .NIFTYPSU gained 2.4% and were among the top sectoral gainers. The index had dropped 9% in the previous session.

IT services consultancy TCS TCS.NS fell more than 3% after its March-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates.

Meanwhile, India's retail inflation accelerated to a four-month high in March on higher food and transport costs, data showed on Monday.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((saisachin.r@tr.com; +91 80 6182 2754; Twitter: @sachinr27;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SUN TCS

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters