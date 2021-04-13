Indian shares rise after sharp virus-led decline; drug firms jump

BENGALURU, April 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Tuesday after a bruising coronavirus-led decline in the last session, as beaten-down banking stocks gained and drug companies climbed due to a vaccine approval.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.36% at 14,363.20, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was 0.35% higher at 48,052.45. Each index fell more than 3% on Monday, making it their second worst day in 2021.

Indian regulatory approval for Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine sent shares in local partner Dr Reddy's Labs REDY.NS up as much as 3%. Cipla CIPL.NS and Sun Pharma SUN.NS, which sell COVID-19 medication, continued to gain amid a surge in domestic infections.

State-run banks .NIFTYPSU gained 2.4% and were among the top sectoral gainers. The index had dropped 9% in the previous session.

IT services consultancy TCS TCS.NS fell more than 3% after its March-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates.

Meanwhile, India's retail inflation accelerated to a four-month high in March on higher food and transport costs, data showed on Monday.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

