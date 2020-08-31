Indian shares rise after more plans to unlock economy, Reliance boost

By 0512 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.72% at 11,731.30 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN had gained 0.73% to 39,752.74.

Broader Asian markets were also higher on positive sentiment that monetary and fiscal policies globally would stay super stimulatory. MKTS/GLOB

However, June-quarter gross domestic product data for the country is expected to show that the world's fifth-largest economy suffered its largest quarterly slump on record. Data is expected at around 1200 GMT.

In Mumbai, oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS boosted the Nifty 50 index, rising 1.5% after the company on Saturday agreed to buy Future Group's retail and other businesses for $3.38 billion. Shares of Future Enterprises Ltd FURE.NS rose about 5%.

The Nifty energy index .NIFTYENR rose 1.7%, with refiner Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd ONGC.NS gaining 5.7%.

Eicher Motors Ltd EICH.NS and JSW Steel Ltd JSTL.NS were among the top laggards on the Nifty 50 index, falling 1.8% and 1.7% respectively.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Shailesh Kuber)

