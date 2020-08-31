RELI

Indian shares rise after more plans to unlock economy, Reliance boost

Contributor
Anuron Kumar Mitra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Indian shares rose on Monday as the government further eased coronavirus restrictions and a $3.38-billion deal by conglomerate Reliance to expand its retail presence provided a boost.

By 0512 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.72% at 11,731.30 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN had gained 0.73% to 39,752.74.

Broader Asian markets were also higher on positive sentiment that monetary and fiscal policies globally would stay super stimulatory. MKTS/GLOB

However, June-quarter gross domestic product data for the country is expected to show that the world's fifth-largest economy suffered its largest quarterly slump on record. Data is expected at around 1200 GMT.

In Mumbai, oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS boosted the Nifty 50 index, rising 1.5% after the company on Saturday agreed to buy Future Group's retail and other businesses for $3.38 billion. Shares of Future Enterprises Ltd FURE.NS rose about 5%.

The Nifty energy index .NIFTYENR rose 1.7%, with refiner Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd ONGC.NS gaining 5.7%.

Eicher Motors Ltd EICH.NS and JSW Steel Ltd JSTL.NS were among the top laggards on the Nifty 50 index, falling 1.8% and 1.7% respectively.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Shailesh Kuber)

((AnuronKumar.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com; +91 99863 58469;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RELI

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters