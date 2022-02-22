Indian shares rise after five-day loss streak

BENGALURU, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Wednesday after a five-day run of losses, with investors closely watching developments on the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.46% to 17,170.40 by 0350 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was up 0.44% at 57,551.03, with most major Nifty subindexes gaining.

In Mumbai, the Nifty Realty index .NIFTYREAL and Nifty public sector bank index .NIFTYPSU were the top gainers, climbing more than 1% each.

In the broader Asian market, stocks steadied and demand for safe-havens waned a little, as investors weighed Russian troop movements near Ukraine and initial Western sanctions. MKTS/GLOB

Oil prices also took a breather after surging to seven-year highs, as it became clear the first wave of U.S. and European sanctions on Russia would not disrupt oil supply. O/R

Western nations on Tuesday punished Russia with new sanctions for ordering troops into two separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, and threatened to go further if Moscow launched an all-out invasion of its neighbour.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

