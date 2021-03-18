Indian shares rise after Fed holds rates; private-sector banks gain

By Chandini Monnappa

BENGALURU, March 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares clocked broad-based gains on Thursday, as global sentiment improved after the U.S. Federal Reserve pledged to keep its benchmark overnight interest rate near zero.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.66% to 14,818.10 by 0440 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.62% to 50,113.67, ahead of the weekly expiry of derivative contracts.

Indian benchmark indexes have fallen every day this week and they closed 1% lower on Wednesday, as a fresh surge in domestic COVID-19 cases and rising U.S. bond yields hurt risk appetite.

The country reported its highest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in more than three months on Thursday.

However, the focus was off rising infections as Indian equities joined a global rally, with 12 major sectoral indexes trading higher.

Equities in Asia gained on the U.S. central bank's views, with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS adding nearly 1%. MKTS/GLOB

"Fed action has been decent. This will ensure that foreign institutional investor flows will not get disturbed and India is in a very sweet spot right now," said Rusmik Oza, head of fundamental research at Kotak Securities.

Private-sector lenders HDFC Bank HDBK.NS and ICICI Bank ICBK.NS were the top two boosts to the Nifty 50, adding over 1% each. While both the stocks slid in every session this week, Thursday's gains bring their weekly rise to roughly 1.35% each.

State-run banks .NIFTYPSU, which slumped 3.77% on Wednesday, rose 1.92%.

Shares of Vodafone Idea VODA.NS jumped 3.55% after data showed that the telecom operator added customers to its network for the first time in 15 months in January.

Recent high-flying IT stocks gave up gains and the Nifty IT index .NIFTYIT inched 0.57% lower. Still, it is up nearly 1% so far this week.

