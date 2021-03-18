Indian shares rise after Fed commits to lower interest rate; HDFC Bank top boost

BENGALURU, March 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares clocked broad-based gains on Thursday, as global sentiment improved after the U.S. Federal Reserve pledged to keep its benchmark overnight interest rate near zero.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.95% at 14,861.65 by 0351 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 0.87% to 50,236.51, ahead of the weekly expiry of derivative contracts.

Both indexes had ended over 1% lower on Wednesday.

All 14 major sectoral indexes were higher in early trading, with HDFC Bank HDBK.NS and mortgage lender HDFC Ltd HDFC.NS being the top two boosts to the Nifty 50.

Shares of Vodafone Idea VODA.NS jumped 2.54% after data showed that the telecom operator added customers to its network for the first time in 15 months in January.

Meanwhile, the U.S. central bank's decision to keep interest rates near zero sent Asian shares higher with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS adding nearly 1%. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

