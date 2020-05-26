Indian shares rise 1% on global cues; banking shares gain

BENGALURU, May 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares tracked global markets higher on Tuesday, led by gains in beaten down financial stocks, with investor sentiment lifted on stimulus hopes and as economies reopened from coronavirus lockdowns.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 1.2% at 9,148.8 by 0347 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 1.04% to 30,994.03.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rose 1.6% as investors looked past Sino-U.S. trade tensions and focused on more stimulus in China and a gradual reopening of the world economy. MKTS/GLOB

In Mumbai, Nifty banking index .NSEBANK rose 2%, led by a 3.3% surge in HDFC Bank Ltd HDBK.NS.

Conglomerate ITC Ltd ITC.NS rose 4% after a deal to buy spice maker Sunrise Foods.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

