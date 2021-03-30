Indian shares rise 1% boosted by banks

Contributor
Nallur Sethuraman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Indian shares rose on Tuesday, as gains in State Bank of India and Canara Bank lifted banks, after a steel conglomerate completed an insolvency process, allowing lenders to recover some of their bad loans.

BENGALURU, March 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Tuesday, as gains in State Bank of India and Canara Bank lifted banks, after a steel conglomerate completed an insolvency process, allowing lenders to recover some of their bad loans.

Volumes are expected to be lighter in a holiday-shortened week, with the Indian exchanges being closed on Monday and the coming Friday.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 1.2% to 14,684 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN gained 1% at 49,487, as of 0409 GMT.

JSW Steel JSTL.NS said on Friday it completed the resolution plan for Bhushan Steel and Power, including a payment of 193.50 billion rupees ($2.66 billion) to financial creditors.

The Nifty bank index .NSEBANK and the public sector bank index .NIFTYPSU rose 1% each.

Shares of Indian mobile gaming platform Nazara Technologies Ltd NAZA.NS were set to debut in the Mumbai market on Tuesday after strong subscription to its initial public offering.

($1 = 72.8000 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters